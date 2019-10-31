The corporate split is now complete and Selvita is continuing as Ryvu Therapeutics, which will focus on innovative drug development. The contract research organisation (CRO) business, which was spun out, has retained the Selvita brand and is also trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. Pawel Przewiezlikowski, co-founder and CEO of the former Selvita, continues to lead Ryvu Therapeutics, while Boguslaw Sieczkowski, co-founder and COO is now the CEO of the newly listed Selvita (CRO). We performed a detailed analysis of Ryvu Therapeutics assets in previous notes. Our last published SOTP valuation of the former Selvita implies a valuation for Ryvu of PLN935m or PLN58.6/share, which we will update with the Q3 results on 6 November 2019.

