Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC), a biotechnology company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle) technology, today announced the appointment of Veronica Jordan, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors, where she will serve as Chair of the Compensation Committee. Dr. Jordan was a corporate director for more than 15 years, with extensive experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, and has been an advisor to companies developing novel healthcare products.

"Veronica is an accomplished international business leader who has expertise across diverse corporate functions, including clinical operations, business development, and corporate governance," said Kevin Lee, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Bicycle. "We believe that her valuable insight into these areas will be key to our success as we continue to advance our clinical pipeline and execute against our goals as a public company. I am pleased to welcome Veronica to Bicycle's Board."

Since 2007, Dr. Jordan has served as an independent consultant to healthcare companies and contract research organizations and as Managing Director of Golden Seeds, an angel investor network. She was previously CEO and President of Medelle Corporation, a private medical device company, and held various executive roles at PAREXEL International during her 14 years on the company's management team. Dr. Jordan has been a member of the Board of Directors of Vermillion, Inc. since 2014 and currently serves as Chair of the Compensation Committee and a member of the Audit Committee. From 2006 to 2016, she was a Director of Albany Molecular Research, Inc. Dr. Jordan earned a B.A. in biochemistry from Cambridge University and a Ph.D. in biochemistry and cell biology from Oxford University.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCYC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of medicines, referred to as Bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycles are fully synthetic short peptides constrained with small molecule scaffolds to form two loops that stabilize their structural geometry. This constraint facilitates target binding with high affinity and selectivity, making Bicycles attractive candidates for drug development. Bicycle's lead product candidate, BT1718, is a Bicycle Toxin Conjugate being investigated in an ongoing Phase I/IIa clinical trial in collaboration with the Centre for Drug Development of Cancer Research UK. Bicycle is headquartered in Cambridge, UK with many key functions and members of its leadership team located in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit bicycletherapeutics.com.

