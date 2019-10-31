CaniBrands' Foundation is Set for International Market Expansion and Channel Distribution

WALNUT CREEK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2019 / CaniBrands, the trusted and recognized CBD brand for industry-leading sport, fitness and wellness products is set to expand across North America and key international markets with integrated channels and operational platforms. With its foundational elements in place, CaniBrands continues to execute its business strategy while garnering high levels of customer satisfaction. The company also announces the expansion of its distribution channels across the world's largest e-commerce platform Amazon, US local distributors, retail locations, and into the Canadian marketplace.

During the past six months, CaniBrands has successfully delivered thousands of high-quality USA sourced hemp products across continental legal states in America. The company has received excellent customer feedback reporting a strong customer satisfaction rating of 93.5% and a Net Promoter Score of 55, exceeding the national average for customer care. In addition, 92% of customers say they would recommend CaniBrands products to friends or family, demonstrating significant brand loyalty.

"Our memorable brands, Cani-Sleep™, Cani-Mend™, Cani-Fresh™ and Cani-Boost™ have proven to be effective products according to our customers across the US," says Chris Lord, CEO of CaniBrands. "With new partnerships on the horizon, we expect to see CaniBrands coming to Canada in 2020, supporting customers who ask us to do so every day."

CaniBrands is making it convenient for consumers across North America to purchase from its fast-acting, effective, experienced-based product line. CaniBrands products are now available for purchase in the US on Amazon Prime, an extension to the company's pre-existing Cani-Buy platform which integrates the CaniBrands consumer website, e-commerce, and fulfillment operations. The integration provides an agile consumer-centric experience and analytics to better support customers. Next year, CaniBrands products are expected to be available in Canada with home delivery for qualified Canadians and also through licenced distributors.

"Canadians, I know you've been waiting for these products! I'm proud to be a part of this company and bring CaniBrands home to Canada in 2020," says Paul Bissonnette, former NHL player and media personality, Sports Media Ambassador for CaniBrands.

CaniBrands is also extending its products to consumer CBD websites through its Affiliates Program scaling small business wholesale resellers with more local distributors and retail locations. CaniBrands has announced its new wholesale distribution business division focusing on the retail market to meet the demand for its sports, fitness and wellness-oriented consumer products.

If interested in retail, wholesale, distribution or investment opportunities, please contact our Chief Revenue Growth Officer Margaret Zanel at margaretzanel@canibrands.com.

About CaniBrands

CaniBrands is a next-generation wellness products company that specializes in manufacturing innovative CBD (Cannabidiol) formulations for sports recovery and active living. CaniBrands products are trusted by professional athletes and backed by science. The company has a wide selection of products for sports recovery, energy, focus, pain and sleep. Along with sublingual oils, balms and creams, CaniBrands has introduced a ground-breaking line of experience-based CBD-infused oral sprays. CaniBrands is a private company serving the US CBD market via wholesale partners, retail and direct-to-consumer sales at www.canibrands.com. They are setting the bar for quality control standards in the nascent CBD market, and are partnered with professional sports leaders to advocate for an all natural approach to health and wellness, and to further research into CBD and its possible therapeutic benefits. Learn more at www.canibrands.com.

