Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2019) - Castle Peak Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CAP) ("Castle Peak" or the "Company") The Company announces that it has called an annual and special meeting of its shareholders for November 28, 2019. At the meeting, the Company will ask its shareholders to approve the consolidation of its issued and unissued common share capital on the basis of 10 pre-consolidation shares for one post-consolidation share.

The Company has 132,763,360 Common Shares issued and outstanding. The proposed Consolidation, assuming the 10:1 ratio, will reduce the number of outstanding Common Shares to approximately 13,276,336 Common Shares.

The Board of Directors of the Company believes that the share consolidation is necessary to reduce the number of Common Shares outstanding to enhance the liquidity of the Common Shares as well as the marketability for the Common Shares.

The proposed share consolidation is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange, and approval of the Company's shareholders at the noted meeting.

