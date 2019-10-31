Presence of established vendors will drive market growth in North America

Technavio's report on the cardiac POC testing devices market is expected to grow by $379.26 million during 2019-2023. The rising prevalence of diabetes, lack of physical activity, alcohol and tobacco intake, and high level of cholesterol in the blood are factors that have increased the incidence of CVD cases globally. This is stimulating the demand for cardiac POC testing for the diagnosis of various diseases associated with CVD, thereby fueling market growth. Read More

Cardiac POC Testing Devices Market: Technological Advances are Transforming the Diagnostic Landscape

There have been significant developments in the diagnostic landscape over the years, which include portability of devices, increasing test menus, and the adoption of multiparameter monitoring devices. Moreover, several hospitals and clinics across the world have switched from conventional testing methods to POC testing owing to its efficiency and faster turnaround time. Thus, continuous innovations in diagnostics are expected to fuel the growth of the cardiac POC testing devices market during the forecast period.

Cardiac POC Testing Devices Market: Wearable Devices are Adding Value to Cardiac POC testing

The use of wearable devices that are designed with advanced sensor technologies is increasing significantly. These devices are being used to track electrocardiogram (ECG), muscle activity, and breathing. Initially, the adoption of wearable healthcare devices was confined to developed countries. However, the decline in ASP has increased its adoption among consumers in developing countries. Hence, the increasing popularity of wearable devices to monitor a patient's health parameters such as blood pressure and cholesterol levels is expected to benefit the cardiac POC testing devices market.

The North American region is dominating the global cardiac POC testing devices market, with a market share of over 40%. The growth in the region is attributed to the high incidence rate of diabetes, which is linked to high levels of blood glucose that damage blood vessels and nerves.

Major vendors covered in the cardiac POC testing devices market are Abbott Laboratories, bioMérieux SA, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., and Siemens Healthcare GmbH.

