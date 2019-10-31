ParcelPal Technology Inc.: ParcelPal Announces Record Revenue Day

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2019 / ParcelPal Technology Inc. ("ParcelPal" or the "Company"), (CSE:PKG)(FSE:PT0)(OTCPK:PTNYF) is pleased to announce that this week the Company surpassed a record day for revenue in 2019.

The company achieved over $20,000 in a single day of operations, delivering thousands of packages. The company is expecting this revenue ramp-up to consistently grow into the holiday season and surpass expected results for 2019. Additionally, one of ParcelPal's main clients has expressed interest in expanding the scope of the relationship to include wider territories current regions, leaving room for further growth in outlying areas that ParcelPal does not currently operate within.

President and CEO, Kelly Abbott states, "We are thrilled to have achieved this accomplishment and with our rapid growth trajectory. The feedback we have received from our customers and clients has been fantastic, which is a true testament to our service levels. I would especially like to thank my staff and particularly, our VP of Operations, Charles McGee." Abbott Continued, "With continued forward progression in our operating activities, we have been aggressive in taking advantage of SME's locally. We are consistently targeting new markets with potential investment and brand partners wile vetting out strategic opportunities to expand our business and increase shareholder value."

The Company will be applying for approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange to extend the expiry date of 12,229,925 common share purchase warrants issued to subscribers (the "Subscriber Warrants") pursuant to the Company's Private Placement. The Company intends to extend the expiry date of the Subscriber Warrants from Jan 12, 2020 until July 31, 2020. The exercise price of $0.20 and all other terms of the Subscriber Warrants will remain unchanged for the extended exercise period. The extension is subject to approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About ParcelPal Technology Inc.

ParcelPal is a technology-driven logistics company that connects consumers to the goods they love. Customers can shop at partner businesses and through the ParcelPal technology receive their purchased goods within an hour. The Company offers on-demand delivery of merchandise from leading retailers, restaurants, medical marijuana dispensaries and liquor stores in Vancouver and soon in major cities Canada-wide.

