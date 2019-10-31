Hungary and Elsevier Agree Pilot National License for Research Access and Open Access Publishing

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hungarian Electronic Information Service National Programme (EISZ) and Elsevier, a global information analytics business specializing in science and health, today agreed a new pilot license for research access and Open Access publishing in Hungary.

The three-year agreement means researchers affiliated to EISZ consortium member institutions across Hungary have access to 16 million publications from over 2,500 journals published by Elsevier and its society partners on ScienceDirect, Elsevier's leading platform of peer-reviewed scholarly literature. The agreement also facilitates a cost-neutral transition to Open Access and enables Hungarian researchers from EISZ affiliated institutions to publish their research Open Access without researchers having to pay an APC. More information on the Open Access Pilot can be found here.

In addition, EISZ and Elsevier have reached a three-year agreement to enable Hungarian institutions and their affiliated researchers to benefit from access to Scopus, the world's largest abstract and citation database of peer-reviewed literature, as well as SciVal, the research performance tool. Access to Scopus and SciVal will support Hungarian research in benchmarking its performance against more than 10,700 research institutions and their associated researchers from across the world, supporting Hungarian academic programs.

Prof. Ádám Török, Secretary General of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences, who also served as the chair of the negotiation committee, said: "The negotiation process showed that even a small country like Hungary can achieve its ambitious goals when all stakeholders unite behind a common purpose. We are proud that the Hungarian Academy of Sciences showed great leadership and commitment towards Open Access and we are thankful for the support of the entire research community."

Ádám Szigeti, Secretary General of Eötvös Loránd Research Network, said: "The agreement clearly reflects the Open Access goals of the Hungarian scholarly community. We are pleased to work together with Elsevier to ensure a cost-neutral and effective transition to Open Access and we hope that our example will be followed."

Elsevier is one of the world's leading subscription and Open Access publishers, enabling researchers to stay up-to-date with the latest findings in science, technology and health from around the world.

"We're delighted to have concluded this new national license with EISZ and we look forward to continuing to support the Hungarian research community. Like EISZ, Elsevier is committed to Open Access and remains one of the fastest growing Open Access publishers in the world, with 26 percent more Open Access articles published in 2018 than the previous year. We have created this innovative pilot agreement together, by working closely with EISZ to understand its specific objectives, and in a way that reflects fair value for both sides," said Gino Ussi, Elsevier's Executive Vice President.

About EISZ

Electronic Information Service National Programme is the Hungarian National Consortium that provides access to more than 70 scientific journal collections and databases for more than 240 member institutions in Hungary. EISZ is operated at the Library and Information Centre of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences and is supported by the National Research, Development and Innovation Office. More information: eisz.mtak.hu

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps scientists and clinicians to find new answers, reshape human knowledge, and tackle the most urgent human crises. For 140 years, we have partnered with the research world to curate and verify scientific knowledge. Today, we're committed to bringing that rigor to a new generation of platforms. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, 39,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.elsevier.com

