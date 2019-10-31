K2 Expands Footprint in Asia-Pacific Region with Acquisition of Australian Distributor

Low-code application development company to expand presence in Australia to meet increasing demand for cloud-based process automation solutions

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 31, 2019, a leader in enterprise low-code application development, today announced the acquisition of its distributor SourceCode ANZ Pty Ltd.. K2 and K2 Australia share a long history of collaboration and joint innovation. With this acquisition, K2 establishes a direct presence in Australia, further investing in growth across the region to meet the increasing demand for cloud-based process automation solutions.



"The acquisition of K2 Australia immediately provides us with a strong and established foothold in Australia," said Evan Ellis, CEO at K2. "As part of our ongoing growth strategy, we are confident we can leverage our common vision to strengthen and expand the adoption of our cloud-based process automation platform."

Combining the expertise of the talented K2 Australia team with the global resources and market strength of K2 will create a collaboration that can accelerate the delivery of innovative process automation solutions across the region.

"K2 is an ideal match for our team and the work we aspire to do in helping enterprises digitally transform," said Hennie Laubscher, managing director of K2 Australia, who will join K2 as the vice president of Asia-Pacific. "By joining the K2 family, we can accelerate our growth in the region and deliver low-code applications on a broader scale."

About K2

K2, a leader in enterprise low-code application development, enables companies to speed time-to-market and simplify the creation of modern process applications, automate workflows and transform their businesses. More than 4 million users in over 84 countries, including 30 percent of Fortune 100 are using K2 to take control of their business processes, increase visibility and improve operational efficiency. Discover what you can accomplish when you connect your people, processes and data at K2.com.



