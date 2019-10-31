BK Technologies, Inc.: BK Technologies to Host Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call on Thursday, November 7, 2019

WEST ME LB OURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2019 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI), a holding company with an operating subsidiary that designs, manufactures and markets two-way radio communications equipment, will host an investor conference call to discuss its operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 on Thursday November 7, 2019 at 9:00 a.m., EDT. On the call will be Timothy Vitou, President, and William Kelly, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The Company plans to release its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 after the close of stock market trading on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

Shareholders and interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing 844-602-0380 (international and local participants dial 862-298-0970) and asking to be connected to the "BK Technologies Corporation Conference Call". The call will also be webcast at www.bktechnologies.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site. An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's web site for thirty (30) days following the call at www.bktechnologies.com. A replay of the conference call will be available one hour after completion of the call until November 18, 2019 by dialing 877-481-4010 #55679 (international/local participants dial 919-882-2331 #55679).

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation is an American holding company deeply rooted in the public safety communications industry, with its operating subsidiary manufacturing high-specification communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for use by public safety professionals and government agencies. BK Technologies is honored to serve our public safety heroes with reliable equipment when every moment counts. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American market under the symbol "BKTI". Maintaining its headquarters in West Melbourne, Florida, BK Technologies can be contacted through its web site at www.bktechnologies.com or directly at 1-800-821-2900.

CONTACT:

BK Technologies Corporation

William P. Kelly, EVP & CFO

(321) 984-1414

