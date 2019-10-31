A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest retail analytics engagement for a leading fashion retailer based out of Germany.During the course of this engagement, we helped the retailer to implement a robust retail analytics framework to improve customer experience and drive profitability.

Businesses today thrive in the big data era, having access to more information that can be used to create better customer experiences and build stronger customer relationships. With data generated from different business processes growing at an exponential rate, it has created both opportunities as well as challenges for those looking to leverage data-driven insights for decision-making. Though most retailers have a well-defined retail analytics framework to aid decision making, the extreme composition of data generated by businesses today has made it crucial to leverage AI-driven analytics tools to drive growth and tackle the complexities associated with data sets.

The Business Challenge:The explosion of unstructured data sets proved to be a major challenge for the retailer owing to their inability to tackle the data deluge. They wanted to leverage Quantzig's retail analytics expertise to devise a retail analytics framework to tackle their challenges.

The client's challenges spanned three core areas including:

Poor data quality

Lack of a clearly articulated analytics strategy

Inability to analyze data

"Our retail analytics solutions go beyond superficial data analysis and leverage advanced techniques like data mining and AI to sanitize datasets and produce actionable BI insights that are crucial for decision making," says a retail analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution OfferedTo help the client address their core challenges, the analytics experts at Quantzig devised a robust retail analytics framework. Implementing an analytics-driven framework led to a fundamental shift in their organizational structure, helping them redesign workflows and business processes.

Quantzig's retail analytics solutions helped the client to:

Improve profits by 12% by optimizing core business operations

Increase in-store sales through micro-targeting

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

