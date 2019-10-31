Improved healthcare infrastructure will drive market growth in North America

Technavio's report on hearing aids 3D printing devices market is expected to grow by $234.48 million during 2019-2023. There is an increase in the use of 3D printing over traditional manufacturing processes, as 3D printing can be used to manufacture complex and organic surfaces of hearing aids. This allows manufacturers to scale and adjust demand by controlling the speed of the process. The increased cost efficiency and enhanced productivity will drive the hearing aids 3D printing devices market growth. Read More

Hearing Aids 3D Printing Devices Market: 3D Printing for Ear Reconstruction is a New Area of Research

Patients with congenital external ear deformity or patients who have suffered a traumatic ear injury can have their ear canal and outer ear re-formed, creating a natural-looking appearance. 3D bioprinting has emerged as a promising alternative over plastic surgery and other traditional procedures as it provides more aesthetic and accurate outcomes. It also enhances the digital control of drop volume, resolution, cell concentration, speed, and diameter of printed cells to allow a precise cell placement.

Hearing Aids 3D Printing Devices Market: Metal 3D Printing is Gaining Prominence

Metal 3D printing, also known as direct metal laser sintering (DMLS) or SLM, is increasingly being adopted in the manufacture of hearing aids. In recent years, several hearing aids manufacturers such as Sonova have switched from SLD 3D printers to SLM 3D printers. SLM facilitates the manufacture of customized and complex end-use products and facilitates tooling for conventional manufacturing technologies. Thus, the increasing focus on metal 3D printing will drive the growth of the market.

The North American region is dominating the global hearing aids 3D printing devices market, with a market share of about 44%. The growth in the region is attributed to several factors such as improved healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of hearing aids 3D printing devices, the presence of established vendors, and the increasing demand for customized hearing aids.

Major vendors covered in the hearing aids 3D printing devices market are 3D Systems Inc., 3Shape AS, EnvisionTEC, Materialise, and Rapid Shape GmbH.

