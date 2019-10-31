Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 31.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Top Player durch vollzogene Übernahme – das 125.000% Wachstum!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852147 ISIN: GB0007188757 Ticker-Symbol: RIO1 
Xetra
31.10.19
15:48 Uhr
46,870 Euro
-0,570
-1,20 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
RIO TINTO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIO TINTO PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,910
46,915
16:10
46,905
46,920
16:10
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RIO TINTO
RIO TINTO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RIO TINTO PLC46,870-1,20 %