YouTube Calisthenics Expert Austin Dunham Launches his New AD Workout Training Program and Coaching

In the Innovative New Program, Dunham Will Teach People How to Get Fit at Home

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2019 / Austin Dunham, a young fitness influencer, entrepreneur and top YouTube calisthenics expert, is pleased to announce the launch of his new AD Workout Training Program and Coaching.

To learn more about AD Workout and/or to sign up for the program, please visit https://workoutad.com/.

As a spokesperson for Dunham noted, he began his fitness and calisthenics journey by watching YouTube videos in his dorm room. Dunham needed to improve his ability to do pushups for a physical fitness test for ROTC, and he turned to the social media site for help.

Dunham found the YouTube videos to be so helpful, he was inspired to create his own channel and share with people not only his passion for fitness but his progress and experience with calisthenics.

"As the channel grew, he traveled around the world growing and collaborating with some of the biggest names in the fitness industry, all while building his fitness brand, AD Workout," the spokesperson noted, adding that Dunham launched his AD Workout company in 2016.

Now, through the launch of his AD Workout Training Program and Coaching, Dunham hopes to help even more people to improve their fitness and transform their bodies in amazing and healthy ways. Rather than joining a gym, which can be an expensive endeavor for many people, Dunham's new program allows people to work out from the comfort of their own home.

"Through AD Workout, I hope to transform hundreds of thousands of peoples' lives and bodies through my unique fitness programs and services by gaining real strength and real power," Dunham said, adding that he also hopes to continue to build a strong brand and become the go-to within his niche.

In addition to his AD Workout Training Program and Coaching, Dunham has achieved quite a deal of success on YouTube. He currently has half a million subscribers on the popular website and his name and brand have achieved a great deal of traction in recent months.

"I enjoy creating helpful content online and people connect with me by being inspired by my skills and learning how to do what I do," Dunham said.

About Austin Dunham:

Austin Dunham is a young fitness influencer, entrepreneur and Creator of AD Workout Training Programs and Coaching. With 4-plus years of calisthenics experience, Austin has built accreditation and is now recognized widely as one of the top YouTube Calisthenics Experts. For more information, please visit https://workoutad.com/.

Contact:

Austin Dunham

austindtrain@gmail.com

(904) 349-6949

SOURCE: Austin Dunham

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/563574/YouTube-Calisthenics-Expert-Austin-Dunham-Launches-his-New-AD-Workout-Training-Program-and-Coaching