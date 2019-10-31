National Detergent Company posted a 20% increase in comprehensive profit in 2018 over 2017

Muscat, Oman--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2019) - National Detergent Company (NDC), in view of being one of the best-performing companies in terms of profitability, stock liquidity and market capitalization, has been selected to be included in the prestigious Muscat Securities Market (MSM) Industrial Index.





William Hunt, CEO of National Detergent Company and Nassar Rawahi



NDC, which is one of Oman's oldest and most respected companies, posted a 20% increase in comprehensive profit in 2018 over 2017. The company's flagship brand BAHAR laundry products are favored in the region by the consumers as it is designed for the GCC water condition and provides superior cleaning for a better value than multinational brands.

"It is a great honor to be recognized for our strong financial performance by the MSM Industrial Index. Especially considering the geopolitical headwinds that have slowed down the economies, in general, in the Middle East," said William Hunt, a well-respected international executive and CEO of National Detergent Company.

Established in 1981, NDC is one of the leading FMCG companies in the Sultanate of Oman. The company manufactures and distributes a wide range of highly reputed and successful brands covering various segments like detergent powders, liquid detergents, soaps, shampoos, allied laundry aids, and household cleaners. The products are well accepted in the export markets of the Middle East, Africa and South Asia.

