Despite promises by President Trump to save the coal industry, the crisis in the sector is clear. Solar, wind and batteries have the world to gain.From pv magazine USA. Two-and-a-half years ago, Bob Murray was hugging energy secretary Rick Perry and giving him an "action plan" to save the U.S. coal industry. On Tuesday, the coal company Murray founded filed for bankruptcy and he was set to step down as president and CEO of the business. Murray Energy, described by S&P Global Market Intelligence as the largest privately-held coal company in the United States, voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy ...

