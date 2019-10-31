The World Climate Summit in Santiago de Chile, set to be held in just a few weeks, has just been cancelled. Against a background of social protests in the country, concerns have recently grown as to whether logistics and security could be guaranteed for the event. Nevertheless, social problems and environmental protection must not be played off against each other: Both are closely linked to the economic paradigms of recent decades.Almost everything was ready. Within the space of a few months, a tent city had been erected in Chile's capital, Santiago, where the international climate conference ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...