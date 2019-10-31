Inaugural Flight of Global Hemp Group's Hemp Biocomposite Drone for Agricultural Monitoring

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2019 / GLOBAL HEMP GROUP INC. ("GHG" or the "Company") (CSE:GHG)(OTC PINK:GBHPF)(FRANKFURT:GHG) is pleased toannounce that the "Field Agent" hemp drone has made its inaugural flight over Global Hemp's joint venture hemp farm in Scio, Oregon. The flight was a great success and marked the beginning of the beta testing phase of the Hemp-Fiber biocomposite drone developed specifically for agricultural monitoring. Further beta testing will be conducted over the coming weeks to continue the development of Field Agent as the project moves into Phase II to begin developing the manufacturing and marketing plan.

In order to have increased access to hemp biomass to complete work on the Field Agent and to initiate a number of additional hemp development projects contemplated, Q Worx LLC ("QWorx") has recently relocated their operations from Florida to Scio, Oregon to be near the Company's hemp farm. QWorx will now have access to hemp stalk, fiber, hurd, seed and fan leaves for research on these various projects. QWorx is currently researching the feasibility of developing a binder from components of the hemp seed, fan leaves and/or stalk of the hemp plant to develop a 100% biodegradable composite material. The hemp stalk and seed contain useful lignins, cellulose, and starches that can potentially be used in the formulation of a non-toxic, biodegradable binder.

GHG has been impressed with the progress QWorx has made on the development of the Field Agent prototype. In light of this, the Company is excited to announce that it has entered into a second Technology Development Agreement with QWorx to develop a cold air rapid drying system specially designed for drying hemp and cannabis flower. This unique drying system will deliver a much more efficient solution than traditional drying systems that use heat. By using cold air for drying and curing versus the traditional warm air, degradation of cannabinoids that occurs when heat is applied will be greatly reduced. The system is extremely versatile as it can also be operated using heat if required. The system is designed to reduce labor and fuel costs associated with most current drying systems and will significantly reduce the drying time for the flower. The drying system will not only be cost effective to operate; it can potentially generate 40% to 60% of the energy required to operate it, using a unique and proprietary technology being developed by QWorx. The dryer prototype is expected to be ready for testing on the first harvest from the Company's greenhouse operation later this year.

The cold air rapid drying system has been designed with very few moving parts that could break down, and will have a shell constructed out of hemp composite material made from the biomass produced at GHG's hemp farm. This is just one more example of utilizing what most hemp farmers consider waste, the hemp stalks. Hemp is the only plant on earth that can feed, clothe, house, fuel and medicate society, Global Hemp Group and QWorx intend to promote whole plant processing. There is no waste from the harvested hemp plant, 100% of the plant is useable.

Follow the development of the Scio Oregon Hemp Project and the projects being developed through GHG's partnership with QWorx, as well as a video of the Inaugural flight of the Field Agent on Instagram @hemp_global.

About Global Hemp Group Inc.

Global Hemp Group Inc. (OTC PINK:GBHPF) (CSE:GHG) (FRANKFURT:GHG), is focused on a multi-phased strategy to build a strong presence in the industrial hemp industry in both Canada and the United States. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with hemp cultivation operations in Oregon State. The first phase of this strategy is to develop hemp cultivation with the objective of extracting cannabinoids (CBD, CBG, CBN & CBC) and creating a near term revenue stream that will allow the Company to expand and develop successive phases of the strategy. The second phase of the plan will focus on the development of value-added industrial hemp products utilizing the processing of the whole hemp plant, as envisioned in the Company's Hemp Agro-Industrial Zone (HAIZ) strategy.

