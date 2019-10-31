Truvalue Labs Announces New Global Head of Client Solutions

Industry Veteran Adam Salvatori, previously with Goldman Sachs®, tapped to grow new and existing client partnerships

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2019 / Truvalue Labs, the pioneer in AI-driven environmental, social and governance (ESG) data, today announced the addition of Adam Salvatori in a new role as Global Head of Client Solutions. Salvatori will leverage over 13 years of experience in the financial, technology and startup industries to oversee Truvalue Labs' client solutions and integration initiatives while managing new and existing client partnerships. He will be part of the executive leadership team and report to the CEO, Hendrik Bartel.

Prior to joining Truvalue Labs, Salvatori served as Global Head of Commodities Systematic Trading Strats and Head of Americas Commodities Investor Strats at Goldman Sachs. In this role, Salvatori worked with clients to customize financial and digital solutions across asset classes, built strategic partnerships, and helped lead principal investments that drove top line revenue growth. He was one of the original developers and thought leaders of the Goldman Sachs Securities division's digital platform, Marquee™. His career also includes a leadership role with Kensho, where he co-founded and built out the financial products division from scratch. At Kensho, Salvatori helped lead the company through rapid growth stages and was one of the first industry pioneers to leverage AI to systematically construct indices from unstructured data. Salvatori started his career in the tech industry at IBM® as a mainframe cryptographic security engineer, where he received a patent for his work.

"First and foremost, client success is the most critical aspect of our strategy at Truvalue Labs," said Hendrik Bartel, CEO. "Adam is a natural fit for our team, and he joins at an exciting time to help support our ongoing momentum as we work to double down on our explosive growth trajectory going into 2020."

"As ESG continues to go mainstream, and the applications of AI in finance continue to explode, there is a huge market to tap into, and I look forward to forging new partnerships and working with clients to help them build differentiated solutions," said Salvatori. "Truvalue Labs is a very solutions-centric company with the ultimate goal of helping customers achieve success, and the client solutions team will align directly with that key mission. The caliber of talent and experience that Truvalue Labs has managed to assemble across the globe, as well as the platform's AI capabilities, are parallel to none that I have come across in the industry."

Salvatori will work alongside clients to help them construct differentiated solutions that suit both their unique investment processes and commercial objectives. Truvalue Labs' library of services will be customized in partnership with clients to ensure quality integrations that achieve both the client's business growth and workflow objectives. For more information on Truvalue Labs' latest partnerships, visit truvaluelabs.com.

About Truvalue Labs™

Truvalue Labs is the first company to apply artificial intelligence (AI) to uncover timely and material Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) information at scale. The company's mission is to deliver increased transparency to investment professionals by providing data and analytics that go beyond traditional fundamentals. It is backed by investors including Series A round lead Katalyst Ventures, based in San Francisco. The award-winning products, Truvalue Platform™, Truvalue Data™ and Truvalue Cloud™, deliver investable insights by revealing value and risk factors from unstructured data at the speed of current events. Visit www.truvaluelabs.com to learn more about the SaaS and API products.

