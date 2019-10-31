Voip-Pal.com, Inc.: Voip-Pal CEO Emil Malak on Monetizing Their Switching Technology for Internet Calling

In an interview with CEOCFO Magazine, VOIP-PAL CEO and Director Emil Malak discusses their Patents on the technology needed to switch phone calls from land lines to internet connected calls

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2019 / CEOCFO Magazine, an independent investment publication that highlights important technologies and companies, today announced an interview (https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/interviews/VOIP-PAL1019.htm) with Emil Malak, founder of Voip-Pal (OTCQB:VPLM), a Vancouver, B.C.-based company inventers and pioneers of the switching technology now being used by many of the world's largest telecommunication and social networking companies, without which they could not connect Landline phone calls to Internet phone calls.

As Malak explained in the interview, "We started with five original core patents which we first applied for in November 2006. Between April 2013 and March 2014 those five original patents were all issued. After each patent was issued we filed for continuation patents and have built a portfolio so far of more than 20 patents in the US alone. We also have patents in Europe, Indonesia, Asia and we are expecting approvals soon in other countries".



What the VOIP-PAL patented technology does is allow phone calls routed over the Internet to be seamlessly transferred between traditional landlines, cell phone networks and the internet. Without their technology this would be practically impossible and costly today. Malak notes, "The big players have broken our patent and are using our technology without licensing it. Each one should be paying a fee to use our technology".

Every company that is currently in telecommunications, whether internet or legacy (PSTN), such as AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint, Apple, and Facebook, and also companies like Amazon because of Alexa, and Google etc., have been and are still using our Voip-Pal system. "We consider their subscribers to be our indirect subscribers," says Malak

As Malak told CEOCFO's Bud Wayne, "We have been fighting some of the most powerful companies in the world in Apple, Amazon. AT&T, Verizon and Twitter. So far we have prevailed in eight IPR challenges and we expect to prevail soon in four others that were filed earlier this year. We are appealing an Alice 101 challenge before the Federal Appeals Court and defending against another in Federal District Court".

Malak explains how difficult it is for most companies and inventors to bring new technologies to the marketplace, "Big tech companies decided they no longer wanted to pay in order to use other company's patents; they wanted to simply steal intellectual property. So they spent billions of dollars in lobbying efforts."

In discussing other projects he is involved with Emil Malak tells CEOCFO, "We are working on a delivery method that will remove THC and all its harmful effects and just provide the user with all the positive benefits of CBD." When asked if he would patent his other projects, Malak responds, "Oh no! I am following my own advice… We will keep our technology as a strict trade secret".

