GRN Holding Corporation, (Formerly Discovery Gold Corporation) adds Deborah Pace as Director of Investor Relations

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2019 / GRN Holding Corporation, Formerly Discovery Gold Corporation, (OTC PINK:DCGD, the "Company"), is pleased to announce it has added Deborah Pace to its team as Director of Investor Relations.

Deborah has over 25 years of journalism, broadcasting, public relations and media relations experience in a variety of settings that include building and nurturing relationships with both internal and external stakeholders. For the past 14 years, Deborah has been a financial journalist with Acuris, and she has previously held various roles in print, radio and television media, as well as in marketing and public relations.

"We're pleased to have Deborah as a solid addition to our team," said Justin Costello, CEO of the Company. "She brings an extensive amount of communications experience and financial expertise to GRN Holding Corp. and will be a key member of the team tasked with creating new, and building on existing, relationships in a number of areas."

Regarding the appointment to the Director of Investor Relations position, Ms. Pace said, "I am excited to be joining a hard-working, growth-minded team of executives in such a diversified and growing industry. GRN Holding Corporation is a game-changer at the forefront of a budding industry, and I am looking forward to bringing my skillset to the table to help catapult its growth."

About GRN Hold Corporation

GRN Holding Corporation (OTC:DCGD) is a Nevada registered publicly traded company.

