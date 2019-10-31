Preference for treatment using therapeutics will drive market growth in North America

Technavio's report on the laryngeal cancer therapeutics market is expected to grow by $720.06 million during 2019-2023. The increase in smoking and the consumption of tobacco products has resulted in the increasing incidence of laryngeal cancer. Moreover, there is also an increase in the incidence of HPV-caused cancers. The high mortality rate and the growing prevalence of the indication are leading to a rise in the use of therapeutics such as chemotherapy and targeted therapy for the treatment. Read More

Laryngeal Cancer Therapeutics Market: Advent of Novel Therapies are Adding Significant Value to the Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of laryngeal cancer and the high mortality rate have led to the development of more advanced therapies for the treatment of the disease. The market has witnessed an increase in the research of novel therapeutics such as targeted therapies, biologics, and regenerative therapies for laryngeal cancer. Advancements in the research of these novel therapies are expected to add significant value to the growth of the laryngeal cancer therapeutics market in the coming years.

Laryngeal Cancer Therapeutics Market: Late-Stage Pipeline is a Positive Sign for Market Growth

There are several pharmaceutical vendors operating in the market with novel therapies for the treatment of various types of head and neck cancers, including laryngeal cancer. Vendors have actively been researching targeted therapies such as PD-1 and EGFR inhibitors. As a result, the pipeline of these targeted therapies for laryngeal cancer is growing strong, with highly promising treatments in the late stages of clinical trials. This is a positive sign for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The North American region is dominating the global laryngeal cancer therapeutics market, with a market share of close to 42%. The growth in the region is attributed to increasing preference for the treatment using therapeutics for various head and neck cancer, including laryngeal cancer.

Major vendors covered in the laryngeal cancer therapeutics market are Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck Co. Inc., and Sanofi.

