Development of novel therapies will drive market growth in North America

Technavio's report on the therapeutic vaccines market is expected to grow by $978 million during 2019-2023. Diseases such as HIV, cancer, chronic diseases, and human papillomavirus are spreading at an alarming rate. This has created significant opportunities for the growth of the therapeutic vaccines marketRead More

Therapeutic Vaccines Market: Increase in R&D Activities is Fostering Vaccine Innovation

Several diseases, including hepatitis B, Alzheimer's, and cancer are becoming a significant public health concern across the world. This has led to the need to develop innovative therapeutic vaccines, thereby increasing R&D activities. Researchers have developed a new-generation vaccine known as NASVAC for chronic hepatitis B using a novel immunization route and an antigen called HBcAg.

Therapeutic Vaccines Market: Strategic Alliances are Powering Vendors to Grow in the Market

The demand for therapeutic vaccines to treat various diseases such as cancer, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases is creating an opportunity for start-ups to enter the market and engage in strategic alliances. Vendors are collaborating to develop novel therapeutics, which are driving the growth of the market. For instance, in November 2018, GeoVax Labs Inc. and Virometix AG announced the commencement of a strategic collaboration to develop a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus infection.

The North American region is dominating the global therapeutics vaccines market, with a market share of over 94%. The growth in the region is attributed to the growing prevalence of infectious, neurological, and autoimmune diseases.

Major vendors covered in the therapeutic vaccine market are Aimmune Therapeutics Inc., Immune Response BioPharma Inc., Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Novartis AG, and Sanpower Group Co. Ltd.

