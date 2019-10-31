Economic thinktank Carbon Tracker used financial modeling to determine the profitability of every coal power plant in the EU. On average, 79% of the facilities run at a loss, with Germany, Spain and Czechia among the states particularly exposed to the consequences - for coal investors and the public.Around 79% of the European Union's coal power fleet runs at a loss, and will burn through €6.57 billion this year. Economics thinktank Carbon Tracker used asset-level financial models to analyze the operating economics of every coal plant in the EU. The resulting analyst note - "Apocoalypse Now" - ...

