Issuer Direct Corporation Expands its Sales Organization by 35%

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2019 / Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE American:ISDR), an industry-leading communications and compliance company, today announced as part of its strategic plan, it has made key hires in North America to ramp its platform business in 2020 and beyond.

Key hires include three industry veterans with an average of 12 years of experience, directly related to the company's communications and platform business, specifically its ACCESSWIRE product offering. These executives will be located in strategic locations including Boston, New York and Philadelphia. Additionally, the company also added two Business Development Managers with B2B subscription experience to help further market the company's platform.

Executive VP of Sales, Dick Bromley, commented on the expansion, "It's an exciting time to be working at Issuer Direct and I'm thrilled to be able to add five new experienced hires to the team. Their experience and tenure within the newswire industry will benefit our ever expanding list of customers and allow us to continue on our trajectory as the fastest growing newswire in North America. We are proud to disrupt an industry that has scarcely changed over the last two decades and believe passionately about delivering an exceptional customer experience, at a fraction of the cost. These new hires are well-known within the industry we serve and will further enhance our reputation".

Brian Balbirnie, CEO of Issuer Direct, stated, "We have begun the critical next steps in our newswire distribution business, having recently added marquee trading platforms like E-Trade and TD Ameritrade, that further enhance our distribution. We have invested extensively in our news platform, with people, infrastructure and distribution, and we have always said once we reach a point where our distribution has grown, we would then invest in the business with additional key hires in our sales organization. That time is now. We are bullish on our customer growth and know it's just a matter of time before the ends of our distribution network are filled out and complete."

These key hires increase the company's Sales organization to 19 professionals or approximately 25% of the company's total headcount.

The company also expects to hire key employees by year end to further invest in its Conference Platform.

About Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct® is an industry-leading communications and compliance company focusing on the needs of corporate issuers. Issuer Direct's principal platform, Platform id.™, empowers users by thoughtfully integrating the most relevant tools, technologies, and services, thus eliminating the complexity associated with producing and distributing financial and business communications. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, Issuer Direct has served more than 4,000 public and private companies in more than 18 countries. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

For Further Information:

Issuer Direct Corporation

Brian R. Balbirnie

919-481-4000

brian.balbirnie@issuerdirect.com

Brett Maas

Hayden IR

(646) 536-7331

brett@haydenir.com

James Carbonara

Hayden IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Issuer Direct Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/564843/Issuer-Direct-Corporation-Expands-its-Sales-Organization-by-35