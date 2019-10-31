Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

.

Managed Liquidity Shares (IVPM)

The Company announces that, on 31 October 2019 it repurchased 635,893 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each at 101p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of Managed Liquidity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 8,569,678.

The total number of Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 8,569,678 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 3,606,228.

This buyback has exhausted the shareholder buyback authority for the Managed Liquidity shares and the Board intends to seek a renewal of this authority from shareholders. There continue to be shareholder authorities in place for buybacks of UK Equity, Global Equity Income and Balanced Risk Allocation shares.

.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

31 October 2019