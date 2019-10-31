Web Presence: Dr. Mark Fleckner Urges People With Diabetes To Attend Regular Eye Checkups To Prevent Diabetic Retinopathy

GARDEN CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2019 / Board-certified Ophthalmologist Dr. Mark Fleckner advises patients with diabetes to prevent eye complications. One significant condition he is referring to is diabetic retinopathy.

Diabetic retinopathy occurs when there is damage to the blood vessels of the retina. The first sign of diabetic retinopathy is usually no sign at all.

If symptoms do occur, they are often mild vision problems. Dr. Mark Fleckner wants patients to take their sight seriously and not dismiss the signs.

A slightly blurry vision does not make most people rush off to their eye doctor, but it should be cause for concern.

Do not wait until something catastrophic happens to visit the eye doctor. Attend routine eye check-ups to avoid vision loss, according to Dr. Mark Fleckner.

Dr. Mark Fleckner urges all people with diabetes to schedule regular eye appointments. It is the best way to prevent diabetic retinopathy.

If not seen by an ophthalmologist, it can eventually lead to blindness.

Diabetic retinopathy can develop in anyone who has type 1 or 2 diabetes, and it usually affects both eyes.

Even though the condition often starts with little to no signs, it does not mean symptoms do not exist. Instead, it suggests symptoms show up later as diabetic retinopathy progresses.

Some diabetic retinopathy symptoms are:

Spots or dark strings floating in your vision (floaters)

Blurred vision

Fluctuating vision

Impaired color vision

Dark or empty areas in your vision

Vision loss

Dr. Mark Fleckner wants people with diabetes to see their eye doctor yearly for an eye exam with dilation. Even those patients who show no symptoms of vision trouble.

It is better to be safe than sorry.

If sudden vision changes occur, like haziness or spottiness, consult an eye specialist. Dr. Mark Fleckner cannot express the importance of contacting a professional.

And, the sooner, the better.

The most steady way to prevent vision loss is with careful management of diabetes.

Still, regular eye exams need to be a priority for people with diabetes. It is one of the best ways to prevent vision damage and loss.

To learn more about Dr. Mark Fleckner, visit http://drmarkfleckner.com/.

