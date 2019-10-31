Korean conglomerate LG reports increasing demand for its high-efficiency PV products in key markets while Kyocera said its solar business is improving profitability. Panasonic posted a slight increase in sales for its PV segment, including solar manufacturing.Korean manufacturer LG Electronics has reported its Business Solutions division - which includes its solar module manufacturing business - saw sales increase significantly in the last quarter. The company said year-on-year and quarterly growth was driven by increasing demand for high-efficiency PV products in key markets, as well as for premium ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...