Donnerstag, 31.10.2019
Top Player durch vollzogene Übernahme – das 125.000% Wachstum!
Anzeige

WKN: A14YW4 ISIN: SE0007464888 
Frankfurt
31.10.19
14:32 Uhr
3,808 Euro
+0,026
+0,69 %
31.10.2019 | 17:16
New Number of Shares and Votes in Karo Pharma

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, Karo Pharma Aktiebolag ("Karo Pharma") has completed a rights issue of 60,700,422 shares, with the purpose of repaying a part of the financing of Karo Pharma's acquisition of Trimb Holding AB as well as to strengthen Karo Pharma's financial capacity to carry out acquisitions of companies and product portfolios. As a result of the rights issue, the number of shares and votes in Karo Pharma has increased during the month of October.

Prior to the rights issue, the number of shares and votes in Karo Pharma amounted to 164,332,782. 60,556,339 new shares subscribed for by virtue of subscription rights and 144,083 new shares subscribed for without subscription rights have been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office (Sw. Bolagsverket) during October. Hence, as of today, 31 October 2019, the last trading day of the month, the number of shares and votes in Karo Pharma amounts to 225,033,204.

For further information, please contact:

Christoffer Lorenzen, CEO, +4673-501-7620, christoffer.lorenzen@karopharma.com

Jon Johnsson, CFO, +4673-507-8861, jon.johnsson@karopharma.com

About Karo Pharma

Karo Pharma is a pharmaceutical company specialised in sales and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter products sold in pharmacies and retail. Karo Pharma is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap.

This information is such information that Karo Pharma is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (Sw. lag (1991:980) om handel med finansiella instrument). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 17:00 CEST on 31 October 2019.

