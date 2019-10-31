The "Retail Channel Series: UK Online Marketplace Retailing 2019 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

UK Online Marketplace Retailing 2019-2024 offers a comprehensive insight into the UK online marketplace market, the main trends and hot issues, key players, consumer attitudes and shopping behaviour.

Online marketplaces have become increasingly popular shopping destinations in recent years, primarily thanks to wide product catalogues and shoppers perceiving marketplaces as offering low prices.

General merchandisers, Amazon and eBay, dominate the online marketplaces channel, and are forecast to account for 92.5% of spend in 2019.

Scope

Spend via online marketplaces is forecast to reach 26.2bn in 2019 and rise 13.1bn over the next five years, with both brand new and second hand products appealing to consumers.

Clothing footwear is the most popular sector shopped on marketplaces, driven in particular by the changing shopping habits of young consumers and the presence of marketplaces selling predominantly clothing footwear.

Spend is dominated by brand new products sold by retailers or independent sellers and despite sustainability becoming more of a concern for consumers, spend on brand new items will rise at a faster pace than spend on second hand products over the next five years.

Reasons to Buy

Utilise our five year forecasts to 2024 for the UK online marketplace market, broken down by sector and by brand new and second hand products to understand the main areas of growth.

Identify the key players in the online marketplace market using our in-depth analysis to learn how to appeal to consumers.

Understand the key drivers and inhibitors affecting online marketplace retailing to maximise sales potential, such as the appeal of marketplaces for independent retailers.

Key Topics Covered:

The hot issues

Drivers and inhibitors

Main issues

Rise of clothing footwear resale will boost spend

Cannibalisation can be avoided if retailers' sites impress

Data-rich marketplaces have a huge advantage

Existing platforms can be used to build marketplaces

WHAT PEOPLE BUY

What is included

Headlines

Overall online marketplaces

Size of the channel

Growth rates

Share of channel by spend type

Spend split by sector and spend type

Brand new products bought via online marketplaces

Size of the channel

Share of total retail spend

Share of online retail spend

Spend split by sector and share of total sector and sector online

Online marketplaces' share of total sector and sector online

Second hand products bought via online marketplaces

Size of the channel

Spend on second hand products via online marketplaces, split by sector, 2019e

WHO PEOPLE SHOP WITH

Online marketplaces: key metrics

Top 10 online marketplaces' share of overall online marketplace spend

Top 10 online marketplaces, split by spend type

Top 10 online marketplace retailers visited

Top 10 online marketplace retailers purchased from

Online marketplace profiles

Amazon

eBay

Etsy

Wish

Notonthehighstreet.com

Depop

Profiles of ASOS Marketplace, Facebook Marketplace, Gumtree and Wayfair

Comparison table of key online marketplaces

HOW AND WHY PEOPLE SHOP

Headlines

Who shops

Who shops

Shopper profile by sector

The shopper journey

Shopping habits

Shopper motivations

Shopping habits

Shopper motivations



