The "Retail Channel Series: UK Online Marketplace Retailing 2019 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
UK Online Marketplace Retailing 2019-2024 offers a comprehensive insight into the UK online marketplace market, the main trends and hot issues, key players, consumer attitudes and shopping behaviour.
Online marketplaces have become increasingly popular shopping destinations in recent years, primarily thanks to wide product catalogues and shoppers perceiving marketplaces as offering low prices.
General merchandisers, Amazon and eBay, dominate the online marketplaces channel, and are forecast to account for 92.5% of spend in 2019.
Scope
- Spend via online marketplaces is forecast to reach 26.2bn in 2019 and rise 13.1bn over the next five years, with both brand new and second hand products appealing to consumers.
- Clothing footwear is the most popular sector shopped on marketplaces, driven in particular by the changing shopping habits of young consumers and the presence of marketplaces selling predominantly clothing footwear.
- Spend is dominated by brand new products sold by retailers or independent sellers and despite sustainability becoming more of a concern for consumers, spend on brand new items will rise at a faster pace than spend on second hand products over the next five years.
Key Topics Covered:
- The hot issues
- Drivers and inhibitors
- Main issues
- Rise of clothing footwear resale will boost spend
- Cannibalisation can be avoided if retailers' sites impress
- Data-rich marketplaces have a huge advantage
- Existing platforms can be used to build marketplaces
WHAT PEOPLE BUY
- What is included
- Headlines
- Overall online marketplaces
- Size of the channel
- Growth rates
- Share of channel by spend type
- Spend split by sector and spend type
- Brand new products bought via online marketplaces
- Size of the channel
- Share of total retail spend
- Share of online retail spend
- Spend split by sector and share of total sector and sector online
- Online marketplaces' share of total sector and sector online
- Second hand products bought via online marketplaces
- Size of the channel
- Spend on second hand products via online marketplaces, split by sector, 2019e
WHO PEOPLE SHOP WITH
- Online marketplaces: key metrics
- Top 10 online marketplaces' share of overall online marketplace spend
- Top 10 online marketplaces, split by spend type
- Top 10 online marketplace retailers visited
- Top 10 online marketplace retailers purchased from
- Online marketplace profiles
- Amazon
- eBay
- Etsy
- Wish
- Notonthehighstreet.com
- Depop
- Profiles of ASOS Marketplace, Facebook Marketplace, Gumtree and Wayfair
- Comparison table of key online marketplaces
HOW AND WHY PEOPLE SHOP
- Headlines
- Who shops
- Who shops
- Shopper profile by sector
- The shopper journey
- Shopping habits
- Shopper motivations
- Shopping habits
- Shopper motivations
