Fidelity Asian Values (FAS) is managed by Nitin Bajaj, who aims to both grow and preserve shareholders' capital, seeking double-digit annual total returns over a three- to five-year timeframe. The manager seeks to mitigate large capital losses in the portfolio by avoiding companies with high valuation multiples, extended balance sheets, modest margins and low liquidity. He is mindful to keep sufficient resources available to take advantage of investment opportunities when they arise. The last chance for investors to exercise their FAS subscription shares is on 29 November 2019, with the exercise price representing a 1.8% discount to the current share price.

