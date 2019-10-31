Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Top Player durch vollzogene Übernahme – das 125.000% Wachstum!
Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, October 30

31 October 2019

Karelian Diamond Resources plc
("Karelian Diamonds" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

Karelian Diamonds (AIM: KDR), the diamond exploration company focused on Finland, announces that the Company's issued share capital as at the date of this announcement comprises 40,042,749 ordinary shares of €0.00025 each ("Ordinary Shares") with one voting right per share. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares and voting rights in the Company is 40,042,749.

The above figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Further Information:

Karelian Diamond Resources plcTel: +353-1-479-6180
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Virginia Bull/Nick Harriss
Brandon Hill Capital Limited (Broker)Tel: +44-20-3463-5000
Jonathan Evans
Lothbury Financial ServicesTel: +44-20-3290-0707
Michael Padley
Hall CommunicationsTel: +353-1-660-9377
Don Hall

© 2019 PR Newswire