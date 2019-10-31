November International Hyperhidrosis Awareness Month: No Sweat, No Stress With the miraDry Treatment

LONDON, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- miraDry is Supporting International Hyperhidrosis Awareness Month and the 'Know Sweat' Campaign from the International Hyperhidrosis Society

miraDry is the ONLY FDA-cleared, in-clinic treatment, that can dramatically reduce underarm sweat in as little as one appointment[1]. It is available in over 84 countries including clinics in the UK and Ireland.

Hyperhidrosis is a medical condition which affects up to 4.8% of the population[2]. It manifests as extreme, uncontrollable sweating beyond what's considered "normal" or necessary as a reaction to heat, exercise or stress. According to latest research from Reports and Data[3], the global hyperhidrosis treatment market was valued at USD 1.17 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.87 billion by 2026.

miraDry overview:

miraDry is a revolutionary and non-surgical treatment with permanent and immediate results

treatment with The innovative system uses thermal energy to non-invasively target and eliminate sweat glands found in the underarm

Clinically proven to reduce sweat production by 82% on average

1 in 10 people admit that they're bothered by underarm sweat which has an impact on their confidence [4], [5]

150,000+ treatments performed worldwide with excellent safety record

Available at clinics in the UK and Ireland

Prices from: £1495 / €1900

The miraDry system is intended for use by health care professionals for treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adults. Patient results and experience may vary. miraDry and No Sweat No Stress is a trademark of miraDry, Inc. © 2019 miraDry, Inc. All rights reserved.

@miradry_uk / https://www.miradry.com/en-gb/

