New AWS Europe (Spain) Region will arrive in next several years, enabling customers to run workloads and store data in Spain and serve end-users with even lower latency

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced it will open an infrastructure region in Spain. The new AWS Europe (Spain)Region will consist of three Availability Zones at launch, and will be AWS's seventh region in Europe, joining existing regions in Dublin, Frankfurt, London, Paris, Stockholm, and the upcoming Milan region launching in early 2020. The Spain Region is expected to open late 2022 or early 2023. Currently, AWS provides 69 Availability Zones across 22 infrastructure regions worldwide. With this announcement, AWS now has announced plans for 13 more Availability Zones and four more Regions in Indonesia, Italy, South Africa, and Spain. For more information on AWS's global infrastructure, go to: https://aws.amazon.com/about-aws/global-infrastructure/

"Cloud computing is already powering innovation within businesses, educational institutions, public administrations, and government agencies across Spain, and with this AWS infrastructure region, we look forward to helping accelerate this transformation," said Peter DeSantis, Vice President of Global Infrastructure and Customer Support, Amazon Web Services. "Opening an AWS Region in Spain will drive more technology jobs and businesses, boosting the local economy, while enabling organizations across all industries to lower costs, increase security, and improve agility. We're excited to have AWS contribute to the future growth of Spain."

AWS's announcement was welcomed by Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who described it as great news for the country. "This investment from AWS will allow Spain to fully adapt to the digital transformation and develop as an international center of innovation and technology. Cloud computing, in addition to promoting technological progress in the private sector, will enable the Public Administration to improve the services it provides to citizens. A secure cloud is an essential tool for the development of our economy, as well as for the generation of jobs in our country. We highly value AWS's commitment to the technological development of Spain and the upskilling of our citizens."

The addition of the AWS Europe (Spain) Region will enable local customers with data residency requirements to store their content in Spain, with the assurance that they retain complete control over the location of their data, while customers building applications that comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) will have access to another secure AWS infrastructure region in the European Union (EU) that meets the highest levels of security, compliance, and data protection. Today, AWS is also Esquema Nacional de Seguridad (ENS) High certified, meaning its infrastructure meets the highest levels of security and compliance for government agencies and public organizations in Spain. This all gives Spanish organizations from startups to enterprises and the public sector access to infrastructure in their country to leverage advanced technologies including analytics, artificial Intelligence, database, Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning, mobile services, serverless, and more to drive innovation.

AWS continues to grow and invest in Spain

The news of the upcoming AWS Europe (Spain) Region adds to AWS's ongoing investment in the country. AWS first established a presence in the country in 2012, with the launch of an AWS Edge location in Madrid. This was followed by an AWS office in the city in 2014, which has a significant and growing team of account managers, business development managers, customer services representatives, partner managers, professional services consultants, solutions architects, technical account managers, and many more to help customers of all sizes as they move to the cloud. In 2016, AWS launched its first AWS Direct Connect location, allowing customers to establish a dedicated network connection from their on-premises data centers to AWS. In 2017, AWS delivered an additional Edge location and AWS Direct Connect location in Madrid. AWS has also had a presence in Barcelona since 2018, where a vibrant startup ecosystem thrives and leverages AWS to innovate faster. These investments were made to support the rapid growth of AWS in Spain and around the world.

Customers and partners looking to learn more about AWS in Spain should visit aws.amazon.com/es/local/spain.

About Amazon Web Services

For 13 years, Amazon Web Services has been the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 165 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, robotics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media, and application development, deployment, and management from 69 Availability Zones (AZs) within 22 geographic regions, with announced plans for 13 more Availability Zones and four more AWS Regions in Indonesia, Italy, South Africa, and Spain. Millions of customers-including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies-trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visitaws.amazon.com.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

