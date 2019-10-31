Regulatory News:

Following the satisfaction of the conditions precedent, Jacquet Metal Service (Paris:JCQ) announced the sale today to SSAB of 100% of the shares of its subsidiary Abraservice Holding.

Abraservice Holding is the holding company of the Abraservice group which specializes in the distribution of wear resistant steels.

With 10 distribution centers localized in 11 countries mainly in Europe, Abraservice has generated 78 million euros in revenues for the fiscal year 2018.

About Jacquet Metal Service:

Jacquet Metal Service is a European leader in the distribution of specialty steels.

The Group operates and develops a portfolio which currently consists of three brands: JACQUET (stainless steel quarto plates), STAPPERT (stainless steel long products) and IMS group (engineering steels).

With a headcount of 3,060 employees, Jacquet Metal Service has a network of 101 distribution centers in 25 countries in Europe, China and North America. In 2018, the Group revenues amounted to 1.9 billion euros.

