Frelii, Inc.: Frelii Announces Revenue Sharing Agreement with True DNA Story

LEHI, UT / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2019 / Frelii, Inc. (OTC PINK:FRLI) ("Frelii" or "the Company"), a biotechnology company working to commercialize its patent-pending DNA gene sequencing artificial intelligence technology, announced today it has entered a Collaboration Agreement (the "Agreement") with True DNA Story LLC ("True DNA Story").

Under the terms of the Agreement, Frelii will incorporate True DNA Story's proprietary DNA alignment software and market their CLIA-validated health panels to the Company's medical network. True DNA Story will incorporate Frelii's patent-pending artificial intelligence program, NAVII, to improve the outputs of True DNA Story's CLIA-validated lab-developed tests.

"We are excited to partner with True DNA Story, signaling what we believe is a critical inflection point in the execution of our growth strategy." Stated Frelii CEO Ian Jenkins. "In addition to the positive impact on company revenues, we believe this agreement will help support our commitment to building long-term shareholder value." Jenkins added.

About Frelii Inc.

Frelii Inc. is a biotechnology company utilizing human DNA gene sequencing and artificial intelligence (AI) to assess more than 3.2 billion markers on the human genome. The resulting data provides valuable insight into an individual's DNA which are aligned and leveraged against its AI as a means of creating a robust data platform for use by a variety of sectors, including Health & Wellness, Healthcare, Medical Cannabis and Pharmaceutical.

About True DNA Story LLC

As a DNA alignment technology developer, True DNA Story delivers best-in-class speed and accuracy while analyzing the entire exome (where all human genes are located) with unmatched precision at a competitive cost.

