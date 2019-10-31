Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed 1933 Industries Inc. (OTCQX: TGIFF) ("the Company"), a vertically integrated, brand-focused cannabis company with operations in the United States and Canada. CEO of the Company, Chris Rebentisch, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

To begin the interview, Jolly asked Rebentisch to expand on his role with the Company. Rebentisch explained that he was one of the Company's original founders having developed Canna Hemp, which has become their fastest growing asset. "I started Canna Hemp in 2016, and that asset and another marijuana asset in Nevada merged in 2017," said Rebentisch, adding that he began as the Company's Chief Operations Officer and became the Chief Executive Officer about six months ago.

Rebentisch then expanded on the Company's growth, which has been exceptional and entirely organic. Considering their growth, the Company has now decided to enhance their infrastructure. "We just moved in to a 67,000 square foot, state-of-the-art cultivation facility in July, which will do five times the amount of flower that we were able to do in our previous facility," said Rebentisch. "We should have our first harvest out of there in the beginning of December," added Rebentisch. He also shared that the Company plans to retrofit their previous facility as a 12,000 square foot extraction facility.

Rebentisch also elaborated on the Company's additional and upcoming projects, including cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, and distribution in Los Angeles, as well as a new CBD product with Tony Hawk. "You guys also secured a cultivation license in Nevada, is that correct?", asked Jolly. Rebentisch shared that the Company received a cultivation and extraction license for Nevada, and is in the process of securing a distribution license as well. "We were the first cultivator in Nevada. We've been in the industry in Nevada for a long time, we've got all of the connections," said Rebentisch, adding that the Company has also established a dominant presence in Arizona.

Jolly then asked about the future of the cannabis industry in the United States. Rebentisch explained that regulations vary extensively by each state, and shared that Arizona is set to be the next large player in the cannabis industry thanks to its robust medical cannabis market and high population. "One of the biggest trends we are seeing is a direct to consumer sales approach," said Rebentisch. "We're a super brand centric company."

Jolly noted that the Company is significantly undervalued and asked what investors can look forward to in 2020. Rebentisch shared that the Company has raised just under $40 million over the past two years and has built $60 million in assets with no debt with the exception of a few debentures. "We've proven that we are building a real company," said Rebentisch. "You're gonna start to see the revenues come in from our new cultivation facility and our new extraction facility," shared Rebentisch, adding that revenues will also be generated from their hemp extraction lab in the spring of 2020.

"2020 is really our pivot year," closed Rebentisch, sharing that the Company will be able to compete with larger players in the cannabis industry and will be backed by numerous revenue streams.

To hear Chris Rebentisch's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7410619-1933-industries-inc-ceo-chris-rebentisch-discusses-the-company-s-growth-strategy-with-the-stoc

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries Inc. is a vertically integrated, brand-focused cannabis company with operations in the United States and Canada. Operating through two subsidiary companies, the Company owns leading cannabis brands as well as licensed cannabis cultivation, extraction, processing and manufacturing assets.

Our award-winning proprietary portfolio of brands include: AMA flower and AMA concentrates, CBD-infused Canna Hemp, Canna Hemp X, and Canna Fused. Partners under licensing agreements include Birdhouse Skateboards, Blonde Cannabis, Denver Dab Co., Gotti's Gold, Grizzly Griptape, OG DNA Genetics, PLUGplay, and The Original Jack Herer.

The Company owns 91% of Alternative Medicine Association, LLC (AMA), and 100% of Infused MFG LLC.

About Canna Hemp

Canna Hemp CBD Relief Cream was named "Best Topical" by Leafy's Best in State: The Top State Specific Products and Experiences of 2018.

http://www.cannahemp.com

https://www.leafly.com/news/strains-products/best-in-state-2018-nevada-cannabis

About Canna HempX

Canna Hemp X was named "Best Topicals for Pain" by Herb's Guide to the Best Cannabis Products on the Planet. Canna Hemp X is a CBD sports recovery cream for athletes, bridging the gap between recovery and top performance.

http://www.cannahempx.com

https://herb.co/learn/best-cannabis-products/

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. 1933 Industries undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. Stock Day recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

602-441-3474

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49306