Next-Gen Technology Adoption Pushes Global Military Cybersecurity Market Toward $16 Billion by 2023

New technology deployments continue to drive an exciting market where success is dependent upon delivering efficient, flexible solutions, finds Frost & Sullivan

SANTA CLARA, California, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Global Military Cybersecurity Market, Forecast to 2023, reveals that global defense industries are transforming their operations and capabilities through significant investments in disruptive technologies and platforms that are driving changes in military cybersecurity requirements. Frost & Sullivan anticipates global military cybersecurity to grow to $16.01 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% from 2018-2023.

"Militaries across the globe are budgeting for and pursuing the development of new enabling, next-generation technologies for cybersecurity," said Ryan Pinto, Research Analyst, Frost & Sullivan. "These technologies will open up significant growth opportunities by improving the speed and accuracy of logistics battlefield planning, increasing autonomous functionality of systems, aiding decision-making, lowering overhead costs, and enabling less soldier risk."

In the future, military requirements for cybersecurity will demand a solution with a range of possible applications-a one-stop shop for systems and add-on services that will allow quicker and cheaper implementation.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/3v5

With the growing concern surrounding cyber warfare, defense contracts announced to counter the threat will be increase significantly across North America, Europe and APAC. Less developed and small countries may not have the budgets to procure and implement advanced cybersecurity solutions, and the Chinese military market, although relatively large, is blocked for global companies.

"Industry consolidation and Tier II contractors winning more lucrative awards will increase competition. However, defense companies could grow market share through M&A and utilizing current positioning in the defense market," stated Pinto.

To capitalize on future possibilities, vendors should focus on:

Increasing R&D investment in companies with strong funding for research programs.

Establishing public-private partnerships to improve innovation and national cybersecurity posture.

Offering training-as-a-service to improve positioning on contracts.

Developing a broad range of cyber solutions that will improve capabilities to defend and attack the full spectrum range.

Creating broad military cyber solutions that allow quicker and cheaper integration with legacy components.

"Despite promising growth drivers, there are currently several substantial drawbacks that don't allow double-digit market advancement," noted Pinto. "The main factors restraining market advancement include insufficient funding, compatibility issues, and protectionism of nations trying to develop domestic industrial capabilities on the one hand and, on the other, trying to minimize the reliance of their military on foreign entities with high-level access."

Frost & Sullivan's research, Global Military Cybersecurity Market, Forecast to 2023, explores the factors, trends and technologies that have shaped the military cybersecurity landscape, the challenges that lie ahead, and the opportunities that can be tapped. It includes extensive analysis of the main mergers and acquisitions, global demand for military cybersecurity products and services, competitive landscape, and disruptive technologies, maturity timelines, and R&D investments.

Global Military Cybersecurity Market, Forecast to 2023 is part of Frost & Sullivan's global Defense research and analysis available through the Growth Partnership Service program.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Global Military Cybersecurity Market, Forecast to 2023

ME6E-16

Contact:

Jacqui Holmes

E: jacqui.holmes@frost.com

Twitter: @FrostADS

LinkedIn: Frost & Sullivan's Aerospace, Defence and Security Forum

http://ww2.frost.com