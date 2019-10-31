Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 31.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Top Player durch vollzogene Übernahme – das 125.000% Wachstum!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C06Z ISIN: CA90348V1031 Ticker-Symbol: U9U 
Frankfurt
31.10.19
08:04 Uhr
0,062 Euro
+0,001
+1,64 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
UCORE RARE METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UCORE RARE METALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,062
0,072
20:00
0,062
0,072
14:35
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
UCORE RARE METALS
UCORE RARE METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UCORE RARE METALS INC0,062+1,64 %