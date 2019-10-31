Web Presence: Travis Ackerman forecasts continued growth for North Colorado land market

Real estate broker Travis Ackerman points toward continued growth for North Colorado's land market moving into 2020.

FORT COLLINS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2019 / Despite a turbulent few months during early 2019, promising second and third quarter figures look set to strengthen further as this year's fourth quarter comes to a close and the still-burgeoning North Colorado land market moves into 2020. That's according to Travis Ackerman, an award-winning real estate broker and North Colorado native based in Fort Collins as he demonstrates what looks set to be a highly encouraging start to the New Year.

Throughout 2019, leading North Colorado real estate broker Travis Ackerman has repeatedly examined and considered the latest figures from the region's land market. "During this year's second quarter, for example, North Colorado's land market, which encompasses Larimer and Weld Counties, recorded more than 1,650 acres of sales worth almost $58 million," he reveals. "This, in turn," adds Ackerman, "represented the second-strongest quarter on record since the beginning of 2017, more than two years prior."

This came after a slower start to 2019, but the year's second quarter saw the beginning of a trend which has continued into November and looks set to remain into next year. According to Travis Ackerman, affordability issues surrounding land in and around central-most Fort Collins and headwinds tied to increases in taxes have further buoyed the wider North Colorado land market, as have increasing water prices.

"With rising water prices dictating where future development is most viable, land prices in these areas look set to remain strong, steadily strengthening further as we move forward," Ackerman suggests.

"Despite some ongoing turbulence, demand for land in North Colorado remains extremely strong across the board," says the real estate broker, "and the local economy, particularly in Fort Collins, as well as across Larimer and Weld Counties, continues to be regarded among the best in the nation."

Such demand, Travis Ackerman explains, will only increase as more and more new master-planned communities come online in North Colorado during 2020. "This, I believe," he adds, wrapping up, "is likely to remain the case throughout next year and well into 2021 as development continues to spread further and further north along I-25."

Travis Ackerman is a director for Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Real Estate specializing in the sale and lease of land and industrial, retail, and office space in North Colorado. Since 2007, Colorado State University graduate Ackerman has been involved in a total of more than 500 transactions worth in excess of $350 million. Known in the North Colorado real estate community for his integrity and work ethic, realtor and Colorado native Travis Ackerman is now recognized as one of the top commercial brokers in the region.

