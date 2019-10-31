Web Presence: Rob Thomson Looks Forward to this Weekend's Jupiter Golden Jubilee

Leading South Florida luxury real estate specialist Rob Thomson counts down to the town of Jupiter's annual Jupiter Golden Jubilee, set to take place this Saturday

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2019 / A lifelong resident of Jupiter and now one of South Florida's leading luxury real estate specialists following more than 30 years in the industry, Rob Thomson is this weekend headed to Harbourside Place in Jupiter, Florida, for the 3rd Annual Jupiter Golden Jubilee. Looking forward to the imminent event, Jupiter native Thomson offers a closer look at what's in store.

"Let's all head to the beach and Harbourside Place in Jupiter this Saturday for the 3rd Annual Jupiter Golden Jubilee," suggests Thomson. Bring the whole family, he says, for a day of fun in the sun. "Bring the whole family," Thomson continues, "for a day of fun in the sun, and, of course, our favorites - golden retrievers."

The Jupiter Golden Jubilee celebrates golden retrievers, which are, Thomson reveals, among the nation's very favorite dog breeds. "As well as celebrating the breed, the Jupiter Golden Jubilee also helps to bring awareness to the Golden Retriever Lifetime Study," he explains.

The study is one of the largest and most comprehensive prospective canine health studies in the United States. The study, Jupiter native Rob Thomson reveals, is designed and intended to identify the environmental needs, nutritional needs, lifestyle requirements, and genetic risks of the beloved dog breed. "It's important," he says, "as golden retrievers are known to suffer from several genetic disorders and other health complaints, including cancer, hip dysplasia, and obesity."

"The Jupiter Golden Jubilee event starts at the beach in Jupiter in the morning," Thomson explains, "and then will head to Harbourside Place for a party, as well as a benefit raffle at Pucci and Catana in Breakwater Court."

According to the South Florida real estate mogul and Jupiter native, there will also be a special wine tasting event, courtesy of Florida Orange Groves Winery, plus light refreshments and a parade of owners and their golden retrievers taking place later in the afternoon.

"The event starts at 10 AM on Saturday, November 2," adds Rob, wrapping up, "before concluding later in the day following the 4:30 PM Pucci and Catana event and benefit raffle, which will happen back at Harbourside Place."

To find out more about the day-long celebration of golden retrievers and to join Jupiter luxury real estate specialist Rob Thomson at the Jupiter Golden Jubilee, visit https://www.jupitergoldenjubilee.com/.

