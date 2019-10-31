Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.10.2019
Top Player durch vollzogene Übernahme – das 125.000% Wachstum!
WKN: A0B7XJ ISIN: CA5503721063 Ticker-Symbol: GXD 
Frankfurt
31.10.19
08:04 Uhr
4,490 Euro
-0,064
-1,41 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights for Lundin Mining

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Ontario, Oct. 31, 2019

TORONTO, Ontario, Oct. 31, 2019 /CNW/ - (TSX: LUN; Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

As a result of the exercise of employee stock options or the vesting of employee share units from October 1, 2019 to date, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased to 734,950,908 common shares with voting rights as at October 31, 2019.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, nickel and zinc. In addition, Lundin Mining holds an indirect 24% equity stake in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on October 31, 2019 at 5:00pm Eastern Time.

Mark Turner, Director, Business Valuations and Investor Relations: +1-416-342-5565; Brandon Throop, Manager, Investor Relations: +1-416-342-5583; Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations Sweden: +46 8 440 54 50


