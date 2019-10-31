Leverages companies' extensive knowledge in the development, manufacturing, use and sale of specialty hydroprocessing catalysts to refineries

Enables users to tap into the full potential of high-performing Nebula , Celestia and MIDW specialty catalysts

, Celestia and MIDW specialty catalysts Delivers tailored, drop-in solutions for catalyst refills to help refiners optimize performance and efficiency

Ensures customer demands are better addressed throughout the value chain

Builds on long-term, expert relationship that led to the development and commercialization of several key industry catalysts used around the world

ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC and Albemarle Corporation announced today a transformative hydroprocessing suite of catalyst and service solutions for the refining industry called the Galexia platform. The platform enables an improved way of doing business, ensuring customer demands are better addressed at every stage throughout the value chain.

"Refiners demand not only superior products, but greater opportunities to create value and optimize their operations," said Dan Moore, president of ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC. "With a unique, comprehensive solutions suite in the Galexia platform, we are focused on enabling our customers to achieve greater levels of productivity amid an increasingly competitive environment."

Uniquely leveraging the technical experience, refinery operating know-how and successful track record of both companies, users are given access to state-of-the-art hydroprocessing catalysts and our vast experience in catalyst load optimization. The Galexia platform goes beyond traditional product offerings to help refiners optimize performance and efficiency by analyzing operations and identifying opportunities to extract additional value across the plant.

"The Galexia platform will generate great value as we are combining complementary strengths in years of catalyst development and application knowledge with unique refinery operation experience," said Raphael Crawford, president of Albemarle Catalysts. "We are ready to collaborate with our customers to take advantage of the full potential of catalyst activity."

The collaboration between ExxonMobil and Albemarle builds on and strengthens their long-term relationship in specialty hydroprocessing. As a result, customers will benefit from access to combined pretreat and dewaxing solutions through a single partner that provides both refinery owner/operator and catalyst experience.

Together, the two companies developed and commercialized the Celestia and Nebula catalysts, which enhance performance and profit margins of both hydrocrackers and distillate hydrotreating units around the world. Albemarle's STAXtechnology can optimize combinations of Nebula, Celestia and MIDW catalysts, demonstrating unparalleled performance under the most challenging process conditions unlocking value beyond the hydrotreating unit made possible with ExxonMobil's operating knowledge.

About ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC

ExxonMobil's cutting-edge proprietary catalysts and advantaged process technologies help refiners and petrochemical manufacturers increase capacity, lower costs, improve margins, reduce emissions and operate safe, reliable and efficient facilities. Ready for better results across your refining, gas and chemical needs? Visit www.catalysts-licensing.com.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil, the largest publicly traded international energy company, uses technology and innovation to help meet the world's growing energy needs. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading inventory of resources, is one of the largest refiners and marketers of petroleum products, and its chemical company is one of the largest in the world. For more information, visit www.exxonmobil.com or follow us on Twitter www.twitter.com/exxonmobil.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and refining catalysts. We power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, from energy and communications to transportation and electronics. Working side-by-side with our customers, we develop value-added, customized solutions that make them more competitive. Our solutions combine the finest technology and ingredients with the knowledge and know-how of our highly experienced and talented team of operators, scientists and engineers.

Discovering and implementing new and better performance-based sustainable solutions is what motivates all of us. We think beyond business-as-usual to drive innovations that create lasting value. Albemarle employs approximately 5,400 people and serves customers in approximately 100 countries. We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

