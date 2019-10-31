Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 31.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Top Player durch vollzogene Übernahme – das 125.000% Wachstum!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852549 ISIN: US30231G1022 Ticker-Symbol: XONA 
Tradegate
31.10.19
21:50 Uhr
61,30 Euro
+0,56
+0,92 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
60,45
60,82
22:33
60,80
61,30
21:50
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALBEMARLE
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION54,73-2,70 %
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION61,30+0,92 %