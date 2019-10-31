Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2019) - Leviathan Cannabis Group Inc. (CSE: EPIC) (the "Company" or "Leviathan") announces that it has secured a $5,000,000 debt facility with a major shareholder.

The Company will primarily use the funding to advance its operations in Tennessee and Colombia focused on the development of hemp cannabidiol ("CBD") products.

The loan will have a maturity date of 15 October 2021 with the outstanding portion of the principal amount bearing interest at a rate of ten percent (10%) per annum from the date of each advance, payable three times per year: 30 April, 31 August and 31 December. Leviathan may, at its discretion, repay the balance of principal and/or interest owing at any time without penalty.

"This non-dilutive financing strengthens Leviathan's balance sheet at an attractive cost of capital," states Martin J. Doane, CEO of Leviathan. "Importantly, it will allow us to continue to pursue our aggressive growth strategy and move towards creating reliable revenue streams for the Company."

Cancellation of Stock Options

The Company also announces that it has cancelled an aggregate of 1,359,360 stock options (the "Cancelled Options") granted to certain officers and directors of the Company on June 19, 2018 and expiring on June 19, 2021, exercisable at $2.00 per share. The Cancelled Options were voluntarily surrendered by the holders thereof for no consideration.

About Leviathan Cannabis

Leviathan plans on executing a series of buy and build transactions extending across all vertical markets in Canada and internationally. The Company's global capabilities position it to become a leading multi-jurisdictional cannabinoid producer - one that brings together the best cannabinoid products, brands and expertise from Canada and around the world. The Leviathan portfolio currently comprises Jekyll+Hyde Brand Builders Inc., a marketing services agency specializing in the cannabis sector; Leviathan US Inc., which intends to begin manufacturing cannabidiol products by the end of calendar Q4 2019 from its facility in Smith County, Tennessee; LCG Holdings Inc., a hemp cultivation and processing facility in Rio Negro, Colombia, which expects to be operational in calendar Q1 2020; and Woodstock Biomed Inc., which is planning to retrofit a substantial greenhouse production facility in Pelham, Ontario, pending the termination of the interim control by-law imposed by the Town of Pelham in July 2020.

For more information, contact Martin J. Doane, CEO, Leviathan Cannabis Group Inc. at 416.903.6691 or Jayne Beckwith, Chief Communications Officer, Leviathan Cannabis Group Inc. at 416. 842-8408 extension 216.

