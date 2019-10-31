Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2019) - Jaguar Financial Corporation (TSXV: JFC) (the "Company") today announced that the TSX Venture Exchange is reviewing the Company's satisfaction of the listing requirements for a Tier 2 Company and that the Company's listing may be transferred to the NEX Board of the Exchange ("NEX"). If this occurs the Company's tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX.

NEX is a separate board of the TSX Venture Exchange for companies previously listed on TSX Venture Exchange or Toronto Stock Exchange which have failed to maintain compliance with the ongoing financial listings standards of those markets.

A further press release will be issued if the transfer to the NEX occurs.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Jaguar Financial Corporation

Jaguar is a Canadian merchant bank generally investing in companies Jaguar determines to be undervalued, overlooked and underappreciated. The investments made are usually event-driven, for example, where an investment is made in a company that is the subject of a takeover bid or where some other change is initiated by a third party or a shareholder of the subject company. Jaguar's objective is to assist management of the undervalued company to create value that the market is missing.

For additional information on this press release, please contact:

Perry Rapagna, Chief Financial Officer

Jaguar Financial Corporation

416-201-1206

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49320