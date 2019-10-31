Charleys Philly Steaks & Wings Unveils New Look

Opening marks first Container Store for Charleys Philly Steaks & Wings

WHITEHALL, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2019 / Charleys Philly Steaks, the Philly Cheesesteak empire founded in Columbus, is opening its newest location in its home city-with a twist. Influenced by the recent trend in architecture, the restaurant is built entirely out of shipping containers. This innovative and modular container store has a much smaller footprint than traditional stores and as such, includes a full-service drive thru to support a "To-Go' model.

For more than 30 years, Charleys Philly Steaks has been serving up its famous grilled-to-order Philly Cheesesteaks with 100% USDA Choice Steak or 100% All-White Meat Chicken and fresh toppings. The Town & Country Shopping Center location will serve Charleys newest menu addition of Boneless and Classic Wings which are tossed-to-order and made to savor. Customers can choose from 10 chef-inspired flavors ranging from Angry Ghost and Nashville Hot to milder options like Zesty Lemon-Lime Rub and Sweet Teriyaki.

The Town & Country location officially opens its doors on October 31st at 11:00am ET at 3849 E. Broad Street, Columbus, OH 43213. The first 25 customers to visit Charleys Philly Steaks on opening day will receive a choice of either a free small Philly Cheesesteak Combo or a free six-piece Boneless Wings Combo. Entertainment will be provided for guests as they wait in line and in-store. All customers who visit on opening day can enter to win one year's worth of free food from Charleys Philly Steaks.

About Charleys

In 1986, Charleys redefined the Philly Cheesesteak. Today, over 600 locations in 47 states and 16 countries in North America, South America, Asia, and Europe serve up the #1 Cheesesteak In The World® crafted with quality ingredients and always made fresh. Also known for its loaded Gourmet Fries and refreshing Real Fruit Lemonades, the restaurant franchise is quickly expanding to serve the world's favorite Cheesesteaks across the globe. In 2017, the menu expanded to include Boneless and Classic Wings. Select locations across the country offer this extended menu and operate under the name Charleys Philly Steaks and Wings. For more information on Charleys Philly Steaks, visit www.charleys.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @charleysphillysteaks and Twitter at @charleys.

