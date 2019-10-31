Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 01.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Top Player durch vollzogene Übernahme – das 125.000% Wachstum!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M63R ISIN: US55354G1004 Ticker-Symbol: 3HM 
Tradegate
31.10.19
20:47 Uhr
210,10 Euro
+4,80
+2,34 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MSCI INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MSCI INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
208,90
211,80
31.10.
209,20
211,40
31.10.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MSCI
MSCI INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MSCI INC210,10+2,34 %