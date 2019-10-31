HEINEKEN NV: Kaiser to stay with the Coca-Cola Distribution System until 2022

Amsterdam, 31 October 2019 - Heineken N.V. ("HEINEKEN") announces that the Arbitral Tribunal concluded that Cervejarias Kaiser Brasil S.A. ("Kaiser"), one of HEINEKEN's subsidiaries in Brazil, must keep its current agreements with Coca-Cola Brazil and the Brazilian Bottlers (the "Coca-Cola Distribution System") and stay with the Coca-Cola Distribution System until 19 March 2022, the alleged termination date of the original arrangements. HEINEKEN's other subsidiary in Brazil (i.e. former Brasil Kirin, acquired by HEINEKEN in June 2017) will continue business as usual.



Since 2017 HEINEKEN has successfully managed, and until early 2022 will continue to manage, two different route-to-markets in Brazil. During this time, Kaiser will collaborate with the Coca-Cola Distribution System to maintain the same level of distribution excellence of the Heineken, Amstel, Sol, Kaiser and Bavaria brands. HEINEKEN teams in Brazil will continue to strive for operational excellence and prepare for a smooth transition into a unified distribution system in due course.

