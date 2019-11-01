CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial announces the sale of its Truckline business

London, October 31, 2019



CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI), today announced that it has agreed the sale of its Truckline parts business, one of the largest retailers and distributors of aftermarket commercial vehicle (truck and trailer) parts and accessories in Australia, supporting all European, North American and Japanese makes. Truckline boasts 22 branches across Australia which are supported by distribution warehouses in Perth, Western Australia and Brisbane, Queensland.

Truckline has been acquired by Bapcor Ltd., Australasia's leading provider of automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, automotive equipment and services, which will ensure continuity of service for Australia's commercial vehicle customers.

IVECO, the commercial vehicles brand of CNH Industrial, will continue to supply and serve its Australian customer base with original equipment parts and service through its Aftermarket division.

