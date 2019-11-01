EQS Group-News: SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Acquisition SoftwareONE to build AWS and Azure Cloud Center of Excellence in Japan 2019-11-01 / 07:00 Media Release *SoftwareONE to build AWS and Azure Cloud Center of Excellence in Japan * STANS, Switzerland I 1 November 2019 - SoftwareONE Holding AG, a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, today announced that it plans to build an AWS and Azure Cloud Center of Excellence for services connected to the solutions of big hyperscale providers such as AWS, Google and Microsoft (Azure) in Japan. As a first step to implement this plan, the company has acquired the business of Massive R&D, a Tokyo-based Amazon Web Services (AWS) specialist. This acquisition adds AWS managed and professional services to SoftwareONE's local offering in Japan. In the near future, the strategy is expected to see additional investments of significant size into the AWS and Azure Cloud Center of Excellence. Having successfully migrated more than 10 million end users, SoftwareONE has a track record of assisting small and mid-size enterprises (SMEs) in migrating portions of their software estate to cloud-based solutions, including Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services. SoftwareONE's Azure- and AWS-related solutions and services include cloud advisory, migration, delivery and managed services as well as publisher advisory services and three bundled products: Simple for AWS, AzureSimple and AWSSimple. These products give organizations access to the global capabilities of public cloud providers by establishing a cloud environment, providing robust usage analytics and offering continuous 24/7 managed service support. The acquisition of Massive R&D was completed on 31 October 2019 by way of an asset deal. The company and its team will be fully integrated into SoftwareONE's AWS Technology Practice. Kenji Hasegawa, Massive R&D CEO, will lead SoftwareONE's Technology Services in Japan. *CONTACT* *SoftwareONE* Janine Hensen, Corporate Communications Manager Tel. +49 341 2568 171, janine.hensen@softwareone.com *ABOUT SOFTWAREONE * SoftwareONE is a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, headquartered in Switzerland. With capabilities across the entire value chain, it helps companies design and implement their technology strategy, buy the right software and cloud solutions at the right price, and manage and optimize their software estate. Its offerings are connected by PyraCloud, SoftwareONE's proprietary digital platform, that provides customers with data-driven, actionable intelligence. With around 5,300 employees and sales and service delivery capabilities in 90 countries, SoftwareONE provides around 65,000 business customers with software and cloud solutions from over 7,500 publishers. SoftwareONE's shares (SWON) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, please visit SoftwareONE.com [1]. SoftwareONE Holding AG, Riedenmatt 4, CH-6370 Stans *DISCLAIMER* This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of SoftwareONE Holding AG (the "*Company*") or any of its subsidiaries. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements and assessments or intentions concerning the Company and its business. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "estimate", "intend", "project", "plan", "will likely continue", "will likely result", or words or phrases with similar meaning. Such statements are based on management's current intentions, expectations or beliefs and involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, assessments or intentions. Further, neither the Company nor any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, counsel or advisers nor any other person makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to, and accordingly no reliance should be placed on, the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein or of the views given or implied. End of Corporate News Language: English Company: SoftwareONE Holding AG Riedenmatt 4 6370 Stans Switzerland Phone: +41 44 832 41 69 E-mail: info.ch@softwareone.com Internet: www.softwareone.com ISIN: CH0496451508 Valor: A2PTSZ Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 902335 End of News EQS Group News Service 902335 2019-11-01 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3aa918fdd24f9f0c5a0c62f355eef41c&application_id=902335&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

