Wirecard Shapes the Future of Mobility With Renowned Partners

Further members of a recently formed working group led by Rinspeed include SAP, Osram, DEKRA and Zurich Insurance

As part of the collaboration, Wirecard is testing digital payment and authentication solutions for autonomous driving

First prototypes will be presented at CES in Las Vegas in early 2020

ASCHHEIM, Germany, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, is once again demonstrating its pioneering spirit by forming a strategic partnership with mobility visionary Rinspeed together with other companies such as SAP, DEKRA, Zurich Insurance and Osram. Wirecard is the payment partner within the cooperation and actively shaping the future of mobility.

Wirecard technologies will be integrated into Rinspeed's concept vehicles, which are already providing a stimulus for how autonomous driving will work in the mass market in the future. This enables completely new customer experiences true to the motto 'Commerce on the Move'. The planned use cases include retail, logistics and transportation. In cooperation with other partner companies, Wirecard will expand the functionality and the possibilities of Rinspeed vehicles using solutions from its Innovation Labs, such as the Grab & Go Store or biometric hand scanner. In addition, Wirecard is providing the payment infrastructure for all deployment scenarios.

"New forms of mobility open up completely new possibilities in the area of passenger transport, which will increasingly be electric, driverless and cashless. The way we travel, shop and work will change dramatically in the coming years," said Axel Puwein, Director Business Development CEE at Wirecard. "This change is made possible by the intelligent use of new technologies, with payment technologies and digital identification methods playing a central role. We look forward to proactively shaping this trend," added Florian Eder, Principal Manager Strategic Alliances at Wirecard.

"Thanks to the partnership with Wirecard, we can offer entirely new deployment scenarios for our concept vehicles. Consumer behavior is completely changing and becoming increasingly independent of location and time. Everyday life - from shopping through to delivery - can happen autonomously and digitally," said Frank M. Rinderknecht, Founder and CEO of Rinspeed AG.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER:WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

About Rinspeed:

Rinspeed is a Swiss creative think tank and mobility lab for the automotive industry for more than forty-one years. Innovations, visions and creations, always paired with emotions, result in a long list of products used and enjoyed by the motorists around the globe every day. Visionary mobility concepts, innovative drives, sustainability, comprehensive network and stated competences in worldwide communications are part of the core business. Rinspeed is privately held and run by its founder - Frank M. Rinderknecht. Rinspeed makes the future of mobility reality - already today. For more information, please visit www.rinspeed.com.

Wirecard media contact:

Wirecard AG

Jana Tilz

Tel.: +49 (0) 89-4424-1363

Email: jana.tilz@wirecard.com

Rinspeed media contact:

Rinspeed AG

Michèle Ramseier

Email: media@rinspeed.com